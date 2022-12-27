MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney announced the prison sentencing of three individuals on Tuesday.

Nicholas Randolph Rivard, 37, of Menominee was sentenced to serve concurrent terms of 90 months to 40 years in prison for multiple sales of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Rivard was initially investigated in February and March of 2021 by Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Det./Sgt. Greg Peterson. Peterson led a multi-jurisdictional operation which included detectives from the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team (“MCWDT”), the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group (*”NETCDEG”), the Forest County (Wisconsin), Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Rivard was found guilty by a jury on October 26, 2022, of two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, two counts of Delivery of Fentanyl, and Maintaining a Drug House, arising out of multiple incidents.

Rogg says the jury determined that Rivard sold the narcotics directly to the undercover officers

from his residence at 2408 14th Avenue in Menominee. The officers testified at trial that Rivard warned them of the dangerousness of the drugs he was selling by stating that they should “cut the substance” and “use it in small amounts,” because he “didn’t want anyone turning purple.

Rogg added that Rivard has been convicted of a total of seven felonies, as well as eight misdemeanors dating back to 2007. The prison sentences were handed down on December 22, 2022, by the Honorable Mary B. Barglind, in the 41st Circuit Court.

“Mr. Rivard is a career drug dealer. He was sentenced a Third Habitual Offender,” Rogg said. “Mr. Rivard’s two previous prison sentences did not motivate him to change his illegal behavior. I find it appalling that he was aware enough of the danger of his product to warn the undercover officers, yet sold it to them anyway.”

David Aric Speak, 40, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was sentenced to 6 to 20 years in prison for his role in an out-of-state drug trafficking operation.

Speak was investigated in April of 2022, when Menominee County Sheriff’s Office D/Sgt. Greg Peterson purchased 2 ounces of methamphetamine from Speak for $2,000 at the Candle Lite Motel parking lot with the assistance of a confidential informant.

Rogg says that after the purchase, additional drug team units “boxed in” the vehicle driven by Speak and his colleagues. An additional 298.4 grams of methamphetamine, packaged in individual baggies for retail sale, was later seized from within the vehicle.

D/Sgt. Peterson led a Team of detectives from the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team (*MCWDT”), and two other local drug teams.

Speak plead guilty to Delivery of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Deliver of Methamphetamine on October 21, 2022. The sentence was handed down on December 22, 2022, by the Honorable Mary B. Barglind, 41st Circuit Court Judge.

Judge Barglind ordered that Speak serve a minimum of six years in the state prison

before he is eligible for parole.

“Mr. Speak made a great effort to travel from Minnesota to harm the citizens of Menominee County,” Rogg said. “The Judge’s sentence also sends a strong message to the public that peddling this pernicious poison will not be tolerated. I hope other drug dealers will receive this message of deterrence, and take note that I am ready to mete out justice when their turn comes around.”

Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee, Michigan, was sentenced to consecutive terms in

prison for his 16th, 17th and 18th felony convictions.

Nicoll was arrested following an incident on March 18, 2022, when Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Aaron Ihander observed a vehicle being driven by a man he recognized as Nicoll pass by his patrol car. Rogg says Deputy Ihander knew that Nicoll had an open felony bench warrant and that Nicoll’s driving privileges were suspended in Michigan.

When Ihander attempted to make a traffic, stop, Nicoll fled in the car for over a mile. Nicoll was eventually caught and arrested on open warrants from two different courts.

Nicoll was found guilty by jury verdict on October 25, 2022, of Fleeing and Eluding, Second Degree, and two counts of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer. At the time of his March, 2022 arrest, Nicoll was also on probation for a 2018 conviction for Unlawful Driving Away of a Motor Vehicle.

The sentences were handed down on December 22, 2022, by the Honorable Mary B. Barglind, in the 41st Circuit Court. Judge Barglind imposed a sentence of 8 to 20 years in prison, as a Fourth Habitual offender, for Nicoll’s most recent convictions, and an additional 2.5 to 5 years, consecutively, for the 2018 case. Nicoll will serve a minimum of 10.5 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

“Mr. Nicoll is well-known to me and my local law enforcement partners; in actual fact, he is notorious,” said Rogg. “Mr. Nicoll is a career criminal, with a history of convictions between 1982 to the 2022 jury verdict. He has now been convicted of 18 felonies and 14 misdemeanors, in three different states; he has been sentenced to prison at least four times previously. His sentences needed to reflect his life- long criminality, and promote respect for the law. Judge Barglind has sent a very clear message to Mr. Nicoll, and the community he so long preyed upon, that our government will not tolerate continued defiance of the legal obligations imposed upon him in a civilized society.”