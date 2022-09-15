Just like food or medicine, booster seats have an expiration date. A booster seat is also considered expired if it has been in a car accident.

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A child car seat checking event will be held this weekend at the Menominee Fire Hall, according to a Facebook post from Menominee Fire Local 604. The event will take place on Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST.

Four certified technicians will be on-site to inspect the seats at the fire hall located at 2509 10th Street in Menominee.

The checks will be done by driving into the station, according to the union’s post.

Appointments for the event are preferred, but are not required.

You can make an appointment for the event or get more information by calling (906) 863-5511.