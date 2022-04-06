MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Menominee County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of one man following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in the Menominee area.

The man was lodged at the Menominee County Jail on 2 counts of delivery of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man’s name is being withheld, pending arraignment in 95A District Court.

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives worked with the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team to conduct the investigation. Detectives from Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette Police Department with the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group assisted during the investigation.