MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Menominee man is facing multiple charges after a barricading himself from police on Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Menominee Police Department, police located a 25-year-old man wanted for firearms violations at Hay Creek Townhomes in Menominee on Monday. When officers approached the man, he ran into a townhome and barricaded himself inside along with an 11-month-old child at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Police established a perimeter around the area and requested assistance from the Marinette County Response Team as well as the agency’s ‘BEARCAT’ armored vehicle.

After communicating with the man further, police eventually took the man into custody.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Bond Violation

Authorities did not disclose in the release whether the child was harmed in any way during the incident.

The Menominee Police Department was assisted by the Marinette Police Department, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, Menominee County Negotiation Team, Michigan State Police, Aurora Medical Center Bay Area Paramedics and Menominee County 911 in response to the incident.