Menominee Police find unresponsive female at residence, pronounced dead

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Police in Menominee County are investigating a woman’s death from Sunday.

The woman, who is not being identified at this time was found, unresponsive. They discovered she had passed away.

An autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 9, to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and Local 3 will update this story as more information becomes available.