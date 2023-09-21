FAITHORN, Mich. (WJMN) — A missing toddler has been found safe, according to Michigan State Police.

The 2-year-old girl was first reported missing Wednesday around 8 p.m., when police say she walked away from home with two family dogs. An extensive search followed with police using drones, k-9 units, search-and-rescue teams and local volunteers.

She was found three miles away from home by a local citizen on an ATV around midnight. She was safe, and sleeping with her head on the family’s small dog when she was discovered. The other, larger dog was still nearby.

The young girl was checked by medical staff afterwards and found to be in good health.

