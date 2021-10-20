Michigan DNR confirms containment of Monday fire in Menominee County

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed to Local 3 News Wednesday that a fire that began late in the day Monday near Shakey Lakes in Menominee County has been fully contained.

The fire burned over 30 acres of land primarily covered in oakwood leaf litter. No injuries or damaged structures were reported from the fire. Firefighters from multiple volunteer fire departments in the surrounding area aided in containing the fire.

The DNR reminds the public to maintain caution when burning and to properly extinguish campfires. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.