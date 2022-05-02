GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gladstone Post have announced plans to dedicate a section of highway after Trooper Darryl M. Rantanen. The event will feature a dedication of a portion of U.S. 2 and U.S. 41 as the Darryl M. Rantanen Memorial Highway.

Trooper Rantanen was killed in the line of duty on May 27, 1974, at the age of 36.

MSP says the ceremony is planned to be held at the Bark River Senior Center located at 4283 D Road in Bark River, Michigan on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 4 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public.