MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison after he was arrested on a felony drug charge in May earlier this year, according to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg.

Samuel Freytes-Vera, 47, was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in prison for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine by the 41st Circuit Court this week. Freytes-Vera pled guilty to the felony charge in July, as well as a separate misdemeanor charge of Operating While Visibly Impaired.

Freytes-Vera was arrested on May 29 when members of the Michigan State Police Homeland Security Team conducted a traffic stop on Freytes-Vera’s vehicle for erratic driving on 10th Avenue in Menominee and collected a blood sample. Freytes-Vera was found to have a .229 blood alcohol concentration at the time of his arrest, according to the prosecutor’s office.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found 97 grams of methamphetamine, including multiple packaged for retail sale.

“Too often, Menominee and its surrounding communities feel the impact of illegal drug

distribution,” Rogg said. “I hope the message is clear today: the MSP and my other

law enforcement partners will not let drug dealers take hold of our communities. I am

committed to making Menominee County safe, and to holding criminals accountable for

the drug trafficking that destroys our families.”