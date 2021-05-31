Motorcyclists revved up their engines to honor veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich (WJMN) – The 17th Annual Veteran Tribute Ride was in full force on Saturday. Around 300 bikes gathered to travel the 90 route from Iron Mountain to Carney and back as a way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Along the way, the group had a few stops to make, in order to pay tribute to some special veterans.

“So one of our stops at the VA hospital, and a lot of people in CLC have not been outside, or had a lot of people that come to visit,” Scott Visintainer, the Vice President of the organization said. “So we’re going to hopefully pull in with about 300 bikes.”

Veterans waving to the motorcyclists driving by

Before the pandemic, each rider would shake the hand of the veteran but the riders have found a COVID-friendly way to show their appreciation.

“All these people are going to stay by their bikes and they’re going to just give tribute to those veterans that are in that nursing home and haven’t been able to see people for the last year with the pandemic,” Visintainer said. “So we’re hoping to have about 18 veterans in the pavilion and we’re gonna do some taps the national anthem, and then move on from there.”

Bill Massicotte, the president of the Veterans Tribute Ride who is also a veteran himself, has ridden in the ride since the beginning.

“Vets deserve a chance to keep going. They fought for us.”

The bikes also made a stop at Carney Legion Post #487 as well as American Legion Post #50 to pay their respects there.All proceeds for the event will be given back to veterans organizations.

For more information on the Annual Veteran Tribute Ride click here.