KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – A fire at Ford Airport in Kingsford burned multiple acres of airport property over the weekend, according to a release from Kingsford Public Safety Department (KPS).

At approximately 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, KPS received a call from from Dickinson County 911 reporting a large, fast-moving grass fire at Ford Airport.

In addition to KPS, mutual aid assistance was requested from the Michigan DNR Wild Fire Division in Norway and the Breitung Township Fire Department.

The fire was contained to approximately 3-4 acres on airport property on the north end of the runway, according to KPS.

Responders determined the fire was caused by a mower being used to cut grass along the airport’s runway.

Firefighters were able to clear the scene by about 1:50 p.m. and there was no damage sustained by airport equipment or infrastructure.

Ford Airport personnel also assisted in responding to the fire.