MSP arrests Kingsford man for child sexually abusive material

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a man from Kingsford. Jeffrey Allen McGillviray, 66, was arrested on Thursday, August 26, and posted bond.

According to officials, the investigation stemmed from a referral from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), involving online sexual conversations with minors. Further investigation led to locating a residence in the city of Kingsford where the suspect was residing. A search warrant of the home netted multiple Internet-capable devices and evidence. An arrest warrant was issued, and McGillviray was arrested without incident.

Michigan State Police says McGillviray has been charged with five counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated possession, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. McGillviray was issued a $100,000 bond, cash or surety.

If convicted, McGillviray faces 10 years in prison for the aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and 10 years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about the safe use of the Internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.