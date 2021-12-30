GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – On May 29, 2022 Trooper Josiah Provich was dispatched to a capsized boat with multiple victims in the water on Little Bay de Noc near the Kipling Boat Launch.

Trooper Provich asked for help from two citizens at the scene, Keith Soderman and Trevor Palmer to launch their boat in a very short period of time to rescue the victims. Palmer and Soderman are from Delta County and were in the area during the incident. Upon arrival, two of the three victims had already been rescued by two other boaters. John and Roy Hammond from the New Berlin and Ixonia, Wisconsin area and were up boating during the incident.

The third victim was located by Kenneth Allen and Nikki Kluge from the McHenry, Illinois area and were also boating in the area at the time of the incident. Allen and Kluge attempted to help the victim out of the water but had difficulty pulling him onto the boat. Trooper Provich and Trevor Palmer were able to throw a rope line to the victim and eventually pull him to safety.

All three victims were brought to shore and treated by EMS on the scene. All of the victims were cleared and released a short time later with no significant injuries.

Without the quick actions of Trooper Povich and the citizens who assisted, loss of life would have been imminent. The Michigan State Police presented the Distinguished Citizens Award to Trevor Palmer, Keith Soderman, John Hammond, Roy Hammond, Nicole Kluge and Kenneth Allen.