MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Police (MSP) have announced plans to host the 2022 Upper Peninsula Peace Officer’s Memorial. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 13 at Manistique High School.

MSP says the event is held to honor the memory of fallen officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in their services to the public. The memorial will be hosted by the MSP Gladstone Post, MSP Manistique Outpost, Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Department, Sault Tribal Police, and Manistique Public Safety Department.

The ceremony will include recognition of fallen officers in the Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin bordering agencies, Ontario bordering agencies, and Upper Peninsula natives. The 2022 Ernest Banning Award recipient, Ret. Trooper Howard Haulotte is also planning to be honored.

The ceremony is open to the public and will feature a law enforcement procession, the roll call of fallen officers, the laying of the wreath, a performance of taps, a rifle salute, and a keynote speech by Michigan State Police Director, Colonel Joe Gasper.

