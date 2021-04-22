Nahma resort building destroyed by fire

NAHMA, Mich. (WJMN) – An fire in Delta County has destroyed a building at Nahma Resort.

The fire started overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

A member of the WJMN, 906 Weather Watchers page, Mary Ann Blowers-Taylor, shared pictures and video of what is believed to be a building on resort property around Midnight.

  Mary Ann Blowers-Taylor
Meteorologist Tom Kippen noticed what is believed to be smoke coming from the Nahma area, which could be seen on our Local 3 radar.

We have contacted the Nahma Township Volunteer Fire Department for more details about the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured or inside the building at the time.

A boil water notice has been issued for Nahma until further notice. A loss of water pressure as a result of the fire is the reason given for the boil notice.

WJMN Local 3 reporter Brianna MacLean is in Nahma on Thursday gathering video and information. She’ll have updated reports as the day goes on.

