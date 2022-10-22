ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba will soon be getting a new cancer clinic on the grounds of OSF St. Francis Hospital. The ceremony dedicating the future Daniel J. Kobasic Cancer Clinic took place on the campus of St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba on Friday.

The clinic will be housed in a separate facility that once housed the hospital’s dialysis center. The new cancer clinic will expand the capabilities of oncology services and provide more room to treat more patients.

The clinic was made possible through $1.5 million in federal grant money, and a sizable donation from The Daniel J. Kobasic Foundation. Kobasic, was a local entrepreneur and a cancer patient at St. Francis. After his passing, the foundation bearing his name was set up for charitable causes.

“Shortly before he [Kobasic] passed away, he was hospitalized here at St. Francis and the care he got was tremendous,” said Todd LaFave, Daniel J. Kobasic Foundation. “When St. Francis let us know that this is something that they desired, it just seemed like a perfect fit as long as we can make sure everything falls into place.”

“We have many partners coming in to the to the market to help us take care for critically ill patients like cancer patients,” said Kelly Jefferson, President, OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group. “Particularly with cancer care, a lot of strain and it’s a lot of treatment that you have to receive so it’s very important to have that care close to home and to have that care

right here in Delta County to be able to care for members of our community is just so critical.”

Construction on the new clinic is expected to begin by the end of the year.