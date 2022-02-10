MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich (WJMN) – A former deputy has been arraigned in Menominee on four new cases involving alleged sexual assault against minors.

According to a release from the Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney, Brian Helfert was arraigned on Thursday on 18 felony charges. The charges come from a number of suspected incidents between 2003 to 2018. The male victims reported to police they felt compelled to come forward when they were called as witnesses in ongoing prosecution of Helfert.

Helfert will be back in court on February 22 for a hearing before preliminary exams can begin in these new cases. The prosecuting attorney is encouraging other potential victims to come forward at this time.