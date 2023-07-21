ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – U.P. music fans are getting ready for a big weekend in Escanaba at the U.P. state fairgrounds.

The Northern Lights Music Fest is two nights where rock and country will hit the stage. Friday Night was Rock night with Pop Evil, Sebastian Bach, and Nelson. Country music star Keith Urban and Austin Snell will be entertaining fans on Saturday evening.

“Big night for Escanaba as far as live music goes,” said Tyler Henderson, concert goer from Escanaba. “Biggest thing we’ve ever had happen here. I would say it’s pretty big. The U.P. State Fair happens a lot, we get that every year, but this is different, this is very good for the following, a lot of people that don’t live here are here, helps the economy and stuff, it’s live music so for me I’m excited. Pop Evil will be my personal favorite. But I also hope that it just happens again next year, and it goes well, and people come back, and this becomes a thing that we have every year.”

For information on tickets to the Northern Lights Music Fest, find the Visit Escanaba webpage here.