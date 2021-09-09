Oktoberfest comes back to Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is announcing the return of Oktoberfest to downtown Iron Mountain Saturday, September 25th from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. This year’s Oktoberfest is Sponsored by First National Bank and Trust, who has continued to support the DDA through sponsorships and partnering on projects. The festival is set to take place in the city parking lot located at the intersection of East A Street and Iron Mountain Street with the signature sponsor of First National Bank and Trust. Wrist bands are $10 at the entrance and free for ages 12 and under. All proceeds benefit the Iron Mountain DDA which works to support economic development, historic preservation and the revitalization of Iron Mountains Downtown business district.

Festmeister Klossner will kick off the festival at 11:00 a.m. with traditional polka music and themed chants, which he will continue throughout the day to keep the merriment going. Fest goers can expect German cuisine and delicious food provided by Crispigna’s, Dulce Nula Gourmet Desserts, Spiros, and Uncle Bob’s Pigs R US.

Live entertainment begins when doors open at 11:00 a.m. The music at Oktoberfest is sponsored by the Tourism Association of Dickinson County Area. The childrens area, sponsored by Northern Interstate Bank, will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will include, balloon animals, childrens games, and free bounce houses from ACA Jump.

German Beer is sponsored by Erickson Jewelers and there will be a variety of German wines.

Oktoberfest is made possible by the support of these sponsors: First National Bank and Trust, Tourism Association of Dickinson County Area, Northern Interstate Bank, Erickson Jewelers, M. J. Electric, Grede, 41 Lumber, Dickinson County Health Care System, and Norway Eye Care.

We are so excited to be able to bring back Oktoberfest after a year of no events,” state Tania and Mindy with the DDA. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to see the community come together again and enjoy each other’s company at this special outdoor festival. We are especially thrilled to offer a variety of German wines this year for those who don’t get excited for beer!”

Additionally, attendees can enjoy games of Hammerschlagen, The Miss Oktoberfest Contest, and beer stein holding competitions. Men and women over the age of 21 can sign up online for Miss Oktoberfest and stein holding competitions. The championship round of stein holding will take place at 6:30 p.m. Interested individuals must be 21 years of age or older to participate.

For more information on this years event visit downtownironmountain.com/oktoberfest/