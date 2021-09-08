One injured in Escanaba kitchen fire

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Public Safety responded to 603 Francis Court on September 7 at approximately 9:15 P.M. for a report of a kitchen fire.

Officers found the resident of the fire had sustained burns to his face and hands. A neighbor of the tenant was able to enter the apartment and put out the fire. When investigating the incident, officers found that the fire was caused by an explosion of butane gas which was being used to extract the THC from marijuana.

The only occupant injured was transported to OSF St. Frances Hospital for treatment and then transferred to a medical burn center.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Rampart EMS, Escanaba Electric Department and DTE.