FORD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One person has died following an overnight crash in Delta County.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers with the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched at 1:00 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover crash on M-35 in Ford River Township.

The vehicle’s driver, Kelly Marshall of Rapid River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol, as well as lack of seatbelt usage, are believed to be contributing factors in the nature of the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Troopers were assisted by by Ford River Township Fire Department and Rampart EMS.