FLORENCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – One person was killed in a crash on US-2 in Florence County, Wisconsin on Friday morning.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Florence County Dispatch received calls reporting a two-vehicle crash on US-2 near North Cosgrove Lake Road at approximately 11:07 a.m. on Friday, June 23.

Police report that a vehicle traveling eastbound crossed the centerline of the highway and struck a vehicle heading westbound head-on.

The drivers of the vehicles were transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Dickinson by Integrity Paramedics.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead and one was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation at this time. Names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family.

Integrity Paramedics, Florence Fire Department, Florence County Highway Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.