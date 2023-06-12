FAIRBANKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One person has died and another was hospitalized after a crash in Delta County over the weekend.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, Delta County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the area of II Road and 11th Road in Fairbanks Township on the Garden Peninsula.

The crash involved a single vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old woman. The woman was injured in the crash and was transported to U.P. Health Systems Marquette, where she remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as of Sunday, June 12.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was ejected in the crash and died as a result of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Tri Star Medics, Garden Fire, UP Health Systems, Michigan State Police, Manistique Public Safety and Pro Towing. Several bystanders also assisted at the scene.