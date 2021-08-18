OSF Healthcare St. Francis Hospital to reinstate visitor restrictions

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group say they will be implementing visitor restrictions immediately due to the increase in COVID-19 positivity rate in Delta County.

Restrictions include limiting the number of people accompanying patients to appointments or procedures as well as people visiting those in the hospital.

OSF Healthcare encourages anyone who is comfortable to attend an appointment without a support person to do so to limit traffic throughout the facility. Those who do need to accompany a patient must be healthy, pass a COVID-19 screening, wear a mask and be over the age of 18.

Those who need or are a designated support person, contact the department where the patient has an appointment or is hospitalized for more information at (906)-786-3311.

Patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are not permitted to have in-person support, with some exceptions based on essential situations. Primary communication will be through digital means.