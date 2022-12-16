IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich (WJMN) – A new law impacting veterans’ health benefits was the topic of discussion at a town hall meeting for veterans Thursday night. The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain hosted an informational session for veterans at Bay College West in Iron Mountain.

The townhall’s focus was the recently signed PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances and hazardous environments. Public affairs Officer, Robert Wollenberg explains.

“The PACT Act was passed into law on August 10,” said Wollenberg. “It adds a presumptive within the VA so that if a person was in the wrong place at the wrong time, then things that they may have gotten due to chemical exposures, sound exposures, and things of that nature. That then becomes assumed that whatever their illness is, is connected to that location they were at.”

The new law no longer requires the veteran to prove an illness or disability was caused by their exposure to hazardous material or conditions but recognizes up front the connection of dozens of illnesses and disabilities to locations and duties served by vets around the world. For instance, if a soldier was deployed in Vietnam, it’s assumed that they were exposed to Agent Orange and no longer have to prove that such exposure led to illness or disability. It’s now presumed so by the VA. Many veterans feel more secure knowing that the listed harmful exposures will be covered. U.S. Army veteran, Andy Mendini is thinking long-term.

“When you leave the service at 1920, and somebody says is anything wrong, you’re like, nothing’s wrong with me,” said Mendini. “You know, and you always had to prove a relation, you know that you did have something wrong. Now, you know, this is like, Well, okay. It’s presumed that just because you were there that you have this condition.”

On hand at the townhall meeting were VA representatives who answered questions and explained the process for filing a claim under this new law. Veteran Brad Nelson urges all veterans to at least explore what VA benefits they may qualify for, even if a claim was denied in the past. Nelson says you won’t know unless you ask.

“I’ve often heard, you know where veterans say well, I won’t qualify,” said Nelson. “Well, I always say apply. Let someone else tell you no, because we have some veterans that don’t think they qualify, and they probably will.”

The PACT Act stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act. Wollenberg says that thousands of U.P. veterans and their families could be positively impacted by this landmark legislation, and with over 20 new presumptive conditions added, The VA will be helping more veterans live a longer and healthier life.

For more information on the PACT Act, click here.