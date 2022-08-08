IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – From Iron Mountain to St. Ignace, eight cyclists from the Iron Mountain area plan on biking this 200-mile journey.

“This is a brand new-event, brainchild of Scott Llewellyn, who’s also a member of our team,” said Melissa Wentarmini, Member, UP Honor Flight Cycling Team. “And just something a little different to help fundraise for U.P. Honor Flight and to also really try to increase awareness. Each of the members of the cycling team is somehow aligned or affiliated with the Armed Forces. Myself, for instance, my father was in the Air Force and my son is joining the Air Force. So, I am wearing an Air Force jersey. My husband is a Navy veteran, so he’ll be wearing a Navy jersey and each of the team members has a similar story.”

On Wednesday, August 10 these cyclists will take off from the top of Pine Mountain at the U.P. Veterans Memorial. From there, they will travel 100 miles to Manistique.

“There is a fundraiser being held at the VFW with a meal and some silent auction items,” said Wentarmini. “That group there has been great in jumping on board with us and trying to help us reach our fundraising goal. Then the next day, we will complete our journey with another 100 miles to end up at the [Mackinac Bridge] bridge.”

The group is hoping to raise $125,000. That’s how much one U.P. Honor Flight mission costs.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge you know, two long days in the bike seat will be definitely a mental challenge for us,” said Wentarmini. “Obviously, we’re hoping for a very safe ride. Maybe hoping for a favorable tailwind to help just kind of blow us there. But for myself personally, you know it’s like I said, it’s dear to my heart having ties to the Armed Forces and to you know, veterans throughout my family. So, I really hope that we are able to safely complete 200 miles for our goal as well as our fundraising goal and send that next batch of deserving veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials erected in their honor.

If you’d like to support the team, you can watch them take off on Wednesday morning at 6:00 a.m. CST at Pine Mountain. Later in the day, you can catch them at the VFW in Manistique for the fundraiser from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. On Thursday, you can also watch them complete their mission at the Mackinac Bridge around 4:00 p.m.

For more information on the UP Honor Flight Cycling Team, click here. To support the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight, click here.