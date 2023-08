ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – One person has been arrested after Escanaba Department of Public Safety says they responded to a stabbing on the 1300 block of 1st Avenue North Thursday at around 6:30 p.m.

EDPS said in a press release that when officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a stab wound in his forearm. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officer learned that multiple weapons were involved. Another man was arrested with more charges pending.