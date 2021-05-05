Police called to Escanaba Walmart after misidentification of possible gun

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Department of Public Safety were called to Walmart at 601 N. Lincoln Rd at 9:37 PM on May 4 for reports of a man entering the store with a rifle.
After the store was evacuated and the store was locked down, officers searched the store. A review of surveillance video showed that store merchandise was mistakenly identified as a rifle.
Escanaba Department of Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police – Gladstone Post, Michigan State Police- Hometown Security team, Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team, Hannahville Police Department and Menominee County Sheriff’s Department.
