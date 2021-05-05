Police called to Escanaba Walmart after misidentification of possible gun

South Central UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Department of Public Safety were called to Walmart at 601 N. Lincoln Rd at 9:37 PM on May 4 for reports of a man entering the store with a rifle.

After the store was evacuated and the store was locked down, officers searched the store. A review of surveillance video showed that store merchandise was mistakenly identified as a rifle.

Escanaba Department of Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police – Gladstone Post, Michigan State Police- Hometown Security team, Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team, Hannahville Police Department and Menominee County Sheriff’s Department.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

More Don't Miss

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories