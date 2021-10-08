Police look for illegal sale/distribution information in Menominee drug bust case

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – On 10/07/2021, Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives on the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team arrested a 36-year-old Menominee man and a 31-year-old Menominee woman after a search warrant was executed at their residence.

The 36-year-old man is currently lodged at the Menominee County Jail on the charges of: 2 counts of delivery of methamphetamine, 2 counts of delivery of heroin, Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house, possession of a schedule 5 narcotic, and possession of stolen property. The 31-year-old woman is currently lodged at the Menominee County Jail on the charges of: Delivery of methamphetamine, Maintaining a drug house, and possession of analogues with a prescription.

Sheriff Mike Holmes encourages anyone with information regarding the illegal sale/distribution of narcotics to contact the Sheriff’s Office and request to speak with a Detective at 906-863-4441.