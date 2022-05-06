ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Pregnancy Services of Delta County is hosting its 8th annual Walk 4 Life Fundraiser on Saturday, June 4.

The event will be held at Ludington Park Pavilion in Escanaba with a 9 a.m. start time. There will be a one-mile and two-mile walk. The two-mile walk will go around Aronson Island.

“Our mission and vision statement is to help the vulnerable in our community. Our main goal is to discuss and guide young ladies with a decision to provide information when they’re pregnant and that we give them support and as they are having a baby as well as after the birth of the baby,” said Executive Director Allison Van Gorp. “We provide male mentoring parenting support, as well as we have a new program called Journey of Hope which is loss support for those who have lost babies in the process. So, we have lots of new offerings at our Pregnancy Services in Delta County and we are so excited about these new things that we’re doing.”

To register for Walk 4 Life, you can do so at psdcpartners.org/walk. There is no registration fee, but donations are being accepted. Pregnancy Services of Delta County hopes to raise $35,000 for this year’s walk. Last year, the community raised $52,000 for its services.