HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking to connect with a loved one who has passed on, psychic medium Matt Fraser has two live events this weekend at the Island Resort and Casino in Harris.

Matt Fraser will share personal stories about his own life experiences and explain how his gift works, while also providing readings for audience members.

“I don’t run the show. It’s actually those on the other side that do,” said Fraser. “You know, the moment that I walked out on stage, it’s almost like the audience disappears and all I see is dead people. And right away they start to guide me. I’ll hear them, I’ll feel them, I’ll sense them. And then the reading starts, one minute I may be talking to somebody in the front row who’ve lost their mom. To next thing you know, having to move to the back because someone has lost their sister or their brother to next thing you know, we’re having to go from the balcony because someone had lost their son or their daughter. What’s amazing about this event is that it doesn’t matter where you sit, it just matters that you’re there because if there’s a message from your loved one, I will get it to you. And that’s one of those beautiful things about this event.”

Matt Fraser’s live shows will be Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 in the Island Showroom at Island Resort and Casino. The events begin at 8:00 pm, with doors opening at 7:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by phone 1-800-682-6040 or online at islandresortandcasino.com. Attendees must be 18 or older.