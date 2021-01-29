Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties pausing COVID-19 waitlist

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is pausing the waitlist for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for individuals age 65 years and above.

There are currently over 4000 Delta and Menominee County residents in priority group 1B, age 65 and above, on our waitlist. Individuals on the waitlist will be contacted to schedule an appointment as vaccine becomes available and additional clinics are scheduled. PHDM is also working toward returning over 1000 voice messages. Individuals who called and left a voice message requesting to be placed on the waitlist, on or before Friday, January 29th, will be contacted and added to the waitlist.

Residents of both Delta and Menominee Counties will have the ability to schedule their own COVID-19 vaccination appointment online, once all individuals on the waitlist have had an opportunity to schedule their vaccinations. A link to online scheduling will be posted on PHDM’s website, www.phdm.org, and on our Facebook page, once the online scheduling option becomes available. A phone number will also be provided at that time, for individuals who are unable to schedule online and need assistance to make an appointment.

An announcement will be shared on our website, Facebook page, and with all local media outlets once online and phone-in appointments become available. At this time, due to extremely limited vaccine supply, only individuals in priority group 1B (subgroups A and B) and those age 65 and above are eligible to receive the vaccination.

We are encouraged by the number of individuals who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and with the help of community partners, OSF St. Francis Hospital and Bay College, we continue to work to provide the vaccine as quickly as possible to all eligible and interested residents of Delta and Menominee Counties. If you have already called and were placed on the waitlist, please rest assured that you will be notified when vaccine

appointments become available. There is no need to call. As vaccine demand far exceeds vaccine supply, it may be several weeks before you are offered an appointment.

PHDM would also like to take this opportunity to thank 211 for their partnership in assisting county residents to be placed on the waitlist.