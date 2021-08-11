Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties recommend COVID-19 precautions at U.P. State Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties (PHDM) and the organizers of the U.P. State Fair are urging attendees to take precautions and have an enjoyable and safe experience.

In light of the rapidly spreading Delta variant, PHDM recommends that all attending the festivities take precautions to protect themselves and the community against the spread of COVID-19 by following these steps:

Stay home if feeling ill

Wear a mask over mouth and nose while inside public buildings, crowded outdoor settings and during activities involving close contact with others

Maintaining 6-foot separation between people not in the same household whenever possible

Wash hands often, especially after being in a public place, before and after eating, blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

“Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties has provided portable handwashing stations throughout the fairgrounds to make it easier for fairgoers to have a convenient place to wash their hands. Regular handwashing is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent spreading germs to others,” states Michael Snyder, Health Officer.

PHDM has worked with the Fair organizers since the beginning of the pandemic for planning and implementing mitigation strategies for creating a safer experience for all attendees. Strategies are set to reduce congestion in the fairgrounds and an increased number of hand-washing stations have been ordered. Fair management is working closely with Skerbeck Entertainment Group and all vendors to consider public health recommendations to help mitigate risks.

“We are thankful to be able to have the fair this year as its economic and social impacts are very important for our community and the U.P.,” said Vickie Micheau, Executive Director of the U.P. State Fair. “The opportunity to ensure a multi-layered mitigation approach over cancellation is essential for our future operations. We will be diligent in our support of this effort and ask all of those who intend to support the fair to help do the same.”

PHDM says to keep in mind that children under 12 years of age are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and others, such as those with compromised immune systems, may be at greater risk of severe illness. They say it is critically important that everyone adheres to CDC guidelines to ensure a healthy and enjoyable fair experience for all.

Additionally, PHDM will be at the fair on Tuesday, August 17 and Wednesday, August 18 between 10:30 A.M. and 7:00 P.M. outside building number 2 next to the first aid station offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Unvaccinated individuals that receive their vaccine from PHDM at the fair will have their daily admission fee refunded upon completion of vaccination.

For more information and questions about getting your COVID-19 vaccine at the U.P. State Fair, please contact Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties at 906-786-4111.