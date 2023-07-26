ROCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The sunflowers at Hall Farms are reaching for the sun!

Hall Farms has already made the trails for visitors to walk through to view the sunflower fields.

“The sunflowers are coming along,” said Teressa Hall, a co-owner of Hall Farms. “They’ve still probably got a couple of weeks before they start blooming. You will see that maybe they are not as even as we’d like but that’s kind of the germination because of the dry weather we’ve had. But, otherwise they are looking pretty and we can’t wait!”

The sunflowers are still growing for now, but if the weather cooperates, the sunflowers will bloom next month.

“About the second week of August is when we’ll be opening,” said Hall. “Mother nature kind of decides that, but if this heat keeps up, they are going to keep moving really fast.”

Hall Farms does not have an admission fee, but the owners say you can leave donations to help the farm stay open to the public. Sunflowers are also available for purchase.

The farm is located in Rock, Michigan at 2623 St. Nicholas 31st Road.

Hall Farms will post updates on their Facebook page for the sunflowers and when they plan to open the fields to the public for viewing. You can find their Facebook page here.