FOSTER CITY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the completion of a recreational trail bridge replacement project in Foster City in Dickinson County.

The DNR says the ceremony marked the end of a successful season of trail improvement efforts in the Upper Peninsula.

“This bridge is a grand addition to our regional trail system that will benefit trail users and local residents,” said Rob Katona, central U.P. trails specialist with the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division. “We are excited to see this project completed just in time for the (Dec. 1) opening of the snowmobile season.”

The project is along the Felch Grade Rail-Trail and involved replacement of a former railroad trestle with a 130-foot-long, 14 -feet wide, prefabricated, steel bridge with a timber deck. The section of trail over the East Branch of the Sturgeon River, off Cheese Factory Road, had been closed for over 14 years.

“The new bridge will eliminate a safety problem for snowmobilers,” said Henry Wender, chairman of the Dickinson County Board of Commissioners.

The Felch Grade is a primary east-west trail that connects communities along M-69 and providing through travel to other towns and cities including Republic, Gwinn, Iron Mountain, Norway and Escanaba.

Before replacing the center pilings and bridge abutments a DNR fisheries biologist and staffers from Whitewater and Associates of Amasa surveyed and relocated freshwater mussels that were about 1,000 feet upstream from the project. 172 freshwater mussels made up of eight species, four considered species of special concern, were relocated. The surveys confirmed that a variety of native mussels call the river home.

“This project involved a lot of preliminary work to secure a long-term lease agreement with Dickinson County, which made funding for this project possible,” Katona said. “We thank Dickinson County for partnering with the DNR in the construction of this project that will enhance outdoor recreation in this area.”

Herbert Construction Co. of Iron River was the contractor for the project which was funded by DNR off-road vehicle and snowmobile trail improvement funds. The DNR has completed over half a million worth of motorized and non-motorized pathway improvement projects in the central U.P. over the past few months. The DNR says they have also worked to revitalize trail surfaces, repair aging infrastructure and improve environmental conditions across 200 miles of trails and routes through portions of Delta, Dickinson, Marquette and Menominee counties. The total cost of motorized trail improvements was $423,000.

“ORV use across the area is at an all-time high,” Katona said. “We are dedicated to putting the revenue gained through ORV sticker sales back on the ground to benefit the ORV community and ensure we have a well-maintained and safe trail system.”

Project work was performed by various local contractors including Gagne Custom Logging & Excavating of Spalding, Pine Creek Excavating of Norway, Geomaterials, ATP, Jacobson Landscaping, Bilski Enterprises, Big Creek Builders, Tembreull’s Excavation Inc. of Michigamme, Sam Dirt Works and Conery Contracting of Champion.

“We are especially thankful for the ORV clubs who assist with maintenance needs,” Katona said. “Without their commitment and partnership, we would not have the high-quality and well-managed trail system that we have today.”

Nonmotorized trail improvements totaled $87,000.

“The pathway work was necessary to improve wet areas and replace old boardwalks that were in poor shape,” Katona said. “The work improved the overall quality of these pathways. Pathway users should be pleased with these improvements. We are planning on continuing to improve more of these areas in the next couple of years.”

Trails that saw improvement were the Days River Pathway in Delta County, Cedar River Pathway in Menominee County and the Little Presque Isle and Anderson Lake pathways in Marquette County.

Contractors included Gagne Custom Logging and Excavating, Geomaterials and Atlas Contracting.

All state pathways are open to all nonmotorized use, but Cedar River is primarily for equestrians, while the others have a mix of hiking and biking as primary uses.

For more information on Michigan’s state trails and pathways, visit Michigan.gov/DNRTrails.