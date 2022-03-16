IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A new business in Iron Mountain recently opened that offers zero waste options for your home.

In school, you probably learned about “reduce, reuse, recycle.” But at Verde Refillery, its motto is “refill, reuse, rethink.”

“Verde is a refill zero waste, zero plastic store. Everything we have is to eliminate as much plastic as we can,” said Brittany Linsmeyer, owner of Verde Refillery. “We have a whole refill bar of cleaning products. So you can bring in your own jars or purchase one from us and refill your cleaning products right here. We have buy five, get your sixth refill free. And if you buy bottles from us, your first refill is half off.”

In addition to cleaning products, Verde Refillery offers plastic-free cleaning tools, personal hygiene products, and even stuff for your pups.

“It’s all green cleaning products to start, so everything is eco-friendly and safe for the environment. And then actually it cuts down the costs, because you’re buying your bottle one time and then you only pay per ounce for your refills, it can actually be more cost-effective, especially if you’re already using the green products. And then like I said it cuts down on carbon emissions, everything I buy is in bulk so it’s a lot of less traveling back and forth and having to get things trucked in regularly,” said Linsmeyer.

Linsmeyer was inspired by other zero waste shops she saw on social media. She saw a need in her own community for eco-conscious products, so she decided to open Verde Refillery.

“So I tell everybody, nobody’s perfect. I am a mom of two kids, so I cannot say I live a perfect zero waste lifestyle. But I know that if everybody takes the time to change one or two things out, we’ve switched out, we don’t have shampoo bottles at my house anymore, we don’t do toothpaste containers in our house anymore. So just those little things, slowly changing them out. All of our cleaning products are refilled now. Making those small changes eliminates just like one garbage that goes out, it makes a difference.”

Linsmeyer said she hopes to expand more products and food items in the near future. Verde Refillery is open every week, Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST. For more information, you can visit its Facebook page or website.

