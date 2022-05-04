ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Salvation Army celebrated the opening of its Family Store Wednesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The process has taken over six months in the making to get the store open.

“We have relatively low prices, we want to be able to help people. It’s another shopping option for folks here in Escanaba that they’re able to get what they need as well,” said Capt. Doug Winters, The Salvation Army’s U.P. regional coordinator.

All of the proceeds from the sales made at the Family Store go right back into The Salvation Army’s local programs.

“It gives us a resource to help people in the community. Think of a family that’s running away from domestic violence. They don’t have any clothes, we’re able to write a voucher in an emergency like that and get them the basic things in life,” said Winters.

“So the proceeds from the store will support our feeding program, our pantry, and even our casework that we do with families. Our casework landmark program called ‘Pathway of Hope’ we’re able to meet with families on a weekly basis. get them moving forward in life, moving up in life, and just helping them take a step forward. So it’s programs like that the store will help support.”

The Family Store has clothing and shoes for all age groups and genders, alongside dishware, books, and other miscellaneous items. The store is located at 2405 1st Avenue North, in the Mini-Mall across from Hobby Lobby, and is open Tuesday through Saturday each week from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at the store during those hours as well. For more information about the Family Store or any of The Salvation Army services, contact the Corps office at (906) 786-0590.