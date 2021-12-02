Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital nurses urge actions to prevent COVID-19 spread

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN & PRESS RELEASE) – Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital workers released a letter and a video to urge residents to take precautions in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is reaching out to community members to share an urgent message. Frontline workers are pleading with residents to take immediate actions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and transmission. Schoolcraft County is experiencing its largest wave of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and, as a result, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has reached capacity. Our medical-surgical floor is now full, and we will be resorting to surge plans. Schoolcraft County is currently under a locally declared state of emergency, put in place by its county commissioners.

Within the week, we may need to cancel surgeries, reschedule elective procedures, and shift staff to different areas of the hospital to handle the influx in COVID-19 patients and other patients requiring intensive care. Sadly, many other hospitals in the Upper Peninsula, Lower Michigan and Wisconsin are facing the same surge. We have been unable to transfer patients to larger health systems such as Marquette, Petoskey, and Green Bay. Staffing continues to be a significant problem across hospitals and ambulance services. These necessary staffing changes may lead to longer wait times in the Emergency Room, drive through testing and RediCare Clinic. This poses great concern for patients requiring transfer to other facilities for Intensive Care Units (ICU), accidents, heart attacks, strokes, and other emergencies.

We are doing our best to keep up with the demand, but we need the community to work together to help us. Every person can make decisions that help to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Our health systems are overwhelmed across the State of Michigan.”

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital urges the following measures: