Scott Sanders Agency presents $1,000 grants to area schools

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Scott Anders Agency has given 5 schools in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula grants to help with costs from expanding digital needs during the past school year.

Forest Park School, Iron Mountain High School, Kingsford High School, North Dickinson County School and Norway Vulcan High School received $1,000 each. The money was given in conjunction with Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan’s “We’re in This Together” Economic Giveback initiative.

The Scott Sanders Agency is a small business in the community and says they saw an opportunity to give back to local residents and schools through the initiative.

The grant can aid in covering costs from making upgrades due to COVID-19 like:

Computers, tablets, laptops

WIFI service

Virtual educational platforms (licenses)

Tools to aid virtual learning efforts (mics, cameras, etc)

Any applicable onsite health improvements (bathroom automation, etc)

Any additional steps these schools took to help navigate the challenges of 2020-2021

Agent Scott Sanders says fostering students in the community in any way they can is more important than ever.

“With so many events canceled, many individuals working from home or out of work, uncertainty and major changes afoot for schools, sport seasons canceled — and so much more — there isn’t a single Michigander who hasn’t been impacted by the stress brought on by this pandemic,” Scott continued. “The students navigating these challenges represent hope for our future and we’re happy to build upon Farm Bureau of Michigan’s rich history of community support to aid the future leaders of our great state.”

More information on the “We’re in This Together” Economic Giveback initiative is available online.