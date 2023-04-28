ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN – Scouting groups in the Escanaba area came together to plant trees near the shoreline in Ludington Park on Friday.

Friday is Arbor Day. Founded in 1972, the holiday celebrates the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees. The city of Escanaba is partnering with several local scouting groups this year. On Friday, they worked together to plant four trees near the shoreline of Escanaba.

“I feel that our involvement with the tree planting is important for the scouts,” said Hiawathaland District Commissioner, Mark Rose. “All the scouts both as a civic duty and also it’s something they can come back and see the trees they are planting. They can be here for a couple hundred years from now. They can come back as old folks and say, ‘Hey yeah, we planted those when we were kids in cub scouts.’ It’s so neat.”

The scouts learned valuable lessons about how to properly plant and take care of trees. Over the next hour everyone worked together to plant the trees.

“This is a great opportunity for the young kids to come down to meet the staff that works for the city,” said director of public works, Wendy Taavola. “Trees are great for the environment and as a Tree City USA we like to keep up this tradition and we have for 20 years.”

If you would like to show your support for Arbor Day, consider donating to the Arbor Day Foundation.