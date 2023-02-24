IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help find a missing man from Iron Mountain. According to the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD), Ian Goldi hasn’t been seen since January.

Police say Goldi left his apartment in Iron Mountain on January 27th and was last seen between Saturday, January 28 and Sunday the 29th at the Quality Inn in Escanaba.

IMPD initiated the investigation, but with many of Goldi’s friends and family in the Delta County, Escanaba area, the Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Hannahville Police Department, and the Escanaba Public Safety Department are now involved.

Anyone with information about Ian Goldi is asked to call IMPD at 906-774-1234.