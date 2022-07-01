DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Delta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing teenager. Marissa Rose Meshigaud was last seen in the Soo Hill area on the evening of June 27th.

The sheriff’s office says Meshigaud is 15 years old, is 5’7″ tall, and weighs 230 pounds. Her black hair was bleached and has most recently turned a red/orange color. She also cut her hair into a distinctive bowl-style cut.

Meshigaud was last seen in the Soo Hill area on the evening of June 27th. The sheriff’s office says Meshigaud has a history of running away and has attempted to get to Lower Michigan via a taxi service in the past. She has been known to head to the Hannahville area and has also mentioned trying to go to Minnesota.

If you have seen Meshigaud or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 786-3633 Ext: 355 or Delta County Central Dispatch at (906)786-5911.