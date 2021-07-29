Second annual ‘Lunchtime LIVE!’ coming in August; Performers, food trucks still needed

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay College’s second annual “Lunchtime LIVE!” outdoor music and food truck lunch hour will be held in August.

The series will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the following Tuesday’s in August: 17, 24 and 31. All events will be held on campus in the courtyard.

Performances are still to be announced. Bay is accepting applications for all genres of music. If interested in performing, visit www.baycollege.edu/on-campus/events/lunchtime-live.php for details and to apply. Deadline to apply is Monday, Aug. 2.

Among the food trucks offered will be Matt Wiles Food Services of the Bay Café featuring its brand-new food truck, Taco Kitchen. Anyone with a food truck who is interested in participating in this series or future events on campus should email events@baycollege.edu with the business name, contact information and availability.

Lunchtime LIVE! is a free community event, all are welcome to attend! While on campus, Bay College requests that all guests follow CDC guidelines and that all non-vaccinated persons wear a face mask.

For more information or questions, visit www.baycollege.edu/on-campus/events/music.php or contact the Events Department at 906-217-4040 or events@baycollege.edu.