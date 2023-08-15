ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – During his annual motorcycle tour across Michigan, U.S. Senator Gary Peters stopped at Bay College in Escanaba to tour the Water Lab.

Sen. Peters toured the college’s facilities for their Water Resource Management Program and Water Technology Program at Bay College that provides students specialized training in water and wastewater treatment and water pollution prevention.

“Well, the reason I wanted to come here to Bay College to see this program is that I knew it was an innovative program that was the only one in the state,” said Sen. Peters. “And I hope to work to continue to strengthen this program and find additional federal money from Washington DC to strengthen this program. But there’s no better way to understand the program and show up and see it firsthand, talk to students, talk to educators. And that’s why it was important for me to be here today. And certainly, as I leave, I’m extremely impressed.”

After the tour, Sen. Peters explained that Michigan has been seeing a growth in water treatment job availability and wants to continue to support these programs at Bay College that provide students with important skills for good-paying jobs.

“This is a program where students can begin to enroll and in a relatively short period of time, have the skills necessary to get a good paying job and those jobs are available,” explained Sen. Peters. “We have shortages in water treatment jobs all across the state. People are retiring at an accelerated rate. This is one of those programs where if you are interested in it and if you enter the program, you’re pretty much guaranteed you’re going to find a job, and a good paying job at the end of it.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Water Resource Management Program or Water Technology Program at Bay College, you can find their webpage here.