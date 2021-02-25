Sleigh ride auction fundraiser this weekend for Iron Mountain teenager battling cancer

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A southern Upper Peninsula community is coming together to help raise money for an Iron Mountain teenager battling cancer.

15-year-old Geno Schinderle of Iron Mountain was diagnosed a few months ago with a rare form of Leukemia. He and his family spent 75 days at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and he is now home and beginning outpatient chemotherapy.

“The family’s doing, doing well being that they’re able to stay together and so forth,” said Ted Fornetti, a family friend and the fundraiser facilitator. “But, it’s hard on everybody. I mean it’s hard on them emotionally and whatnot, and of course the finances are, the bills are extraordinary with this. You know, they have insurance that’s helping but of course that only covers a portion.”

The Schinderle Family

To help the Schinderle family with medical costs, a man named Tom Wender is lending his sleigh as part of an auction fundraiser.

“So, this Saturday at 11:30 [a.m. CST], we’re looking to have a sleigh ride of up to eight people around the Pine Creek area, which is just outside Iron Mountain. It will last about two and half hours and go through the woods, you know, enjoy the scenery. Tom has some beautiful horses and a beautiful sleigh, and just have a nice day, it’s going to be nice weather. And it’ll be a nice benefit to help out Geno Schinderle, who’s definitely in need,” said Fornetti.

Geno Schinderle and his family in the hospital

If you would like to bid on the sleigh ride, you can comment on Ted Fornetti’s Facebook post or send him a personal message via Messenger. There is a minimum bid of $200. Bidding will be closed on Friday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.

If you would like to donate to the family, you can make checks payable to Stacy and Butch Schinderle and send them to Ted Fornetti at 1012 South Hemlock Street, Iron Mountain, MI, 49801.