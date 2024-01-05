IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Crispigna’s Italian Market was recently awarded funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis’s Elevate Small Business Grant for 2023.

Crispigna’s Italian Market has a rich and tasty history, dating back to 1924. What started out as the neighborhood grocery store turned Italian specialty market, this women-owned business continues to carry on the tradition and original recipes of the Crispigna family.

“It started a hundred years ago,” said Formolo. “The Crispigna’s family had it over many generations and we’ve kept all the recipes that they had during that time, which included a lot of the Italian sausage, sauces, pizzas, raviolis. And we’ve added some many products to that line, enhancing a lot of the offerings for customers.”

As the business prepares to celebrate 100 years this fall in the same building it started in, Crispigna’s need for expanded infrastructure support was a necessity. Frequent customer and First National Bank Senior Vice President Jean O’Dette saw this need for the business as well. O’Dette shared with Crispigna’s owners about applying for the Elevate grant.

“First National Bank and Trust is a member bank of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis and part of that partnership from the FHLBI is to give back to the community. And one way they do is they have given grants. A give grant is specifically for businesses, for small businesses to help them with infrastructure maybe adding additional equipment needs, anything they can do to elevate their business to the next level,” O’Dette said.

Crispigna’s Italian Market was awarded the full $20,000, and one of six businesses in the Upper Peninsula, and the only one in Dickinson County, to receive this grant. Other recipients in the U.P. also benefited from the Elevate Small Business Grant Program, such as Copper Country Boat Tours, Ghost House Farm, and Beaver’s Lures of Escanaba.

“The grant is allowing us to put mini-split cooling units in, and we already have those installed,” said Jodi Formolo, a partner with Crispigna’s Italian Market. “So next summer should be a lot more comfortable for customers, and better for our equipment. We’re looking at doing a different deli station, right now people have to ask for things behind the deli, and we want customers to be able to self-serve. We want to have a pizza station and sandwich station, because those have been really popular items so those kinds of things will help us in the additional growth that we are doing.”

O’Dette says she was happy to help Crispigna’s receive this funding through the sponsorship of First National Bank.

“It makes me feel awesome that we were able to help our community, just build everything, bring additional funds to our community. Now only did we bring the grant funds, they’re turning around and spending it in the community. They had local contractors that put in their air conditioning. They have contractors and vendors that will be servicing their equipment locally here. So, it’s two-fold,” O’Dette added.

Formolo says this grant money will help Crispigna’s to continue to provide the community with traditional Italian products for years to come.

“The support over the years has been tremendous, and as I mentioned, people coming back into town, who have moved away, live away right now, they come back. They’re so grateful that we’re still here and offering some of the products that they love, introducing them to new ones. But the local residents have just been fantastic. We really appreciate the support over the years and looking forward to celebrating this year with them,” Formolo expressed.

Crispigna’s Italian Market is located at 710 Norway Street in Iron Mountain. They are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more, you can visit crispignasitalianmarket.com.

To learn more about the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis’s Elevate Small Business Grant, you can do so online at fhlbi.com or reach out to Jean O’Dette directly at 906-776-2971.