ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba City Council has a special meeting set for Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. Four developers will deliver public presentations for redevelopment proposals of the old Delta County Jail/Chamber Property.

Terrace Bay Hotel, LLC has proposed the development of an Upper Midscale Hampton Inn hotel. The proposal suggests the development would bring 40,000 tourists annually to downtown Escanaba. If approved, the 80 room hotel would represent a $12 million dollar investment, which a projected grand opening in Summer 2024. Phase two of the prosed development would include transforming the former Chamber of Commerce site with an upscale hotel.

Barry J. Polzin Architects have also presented two stage proposal. In the first phase 3, 4 story structures would be built, housing 27 condominiums. The proposed name is Northshore Flats. The second phase would demolish the old Chamber of Commerce building, and construct a 4 story mixed use building. It would create 44 apartments of various sizes, allow for commercial storefronts and a park-side restaurant. The total investment is anticipated at over $37 million dollars, and is projected to provide between 30 – 45 permanent jobs which will include condominium maintenance and care, and employment opportunities in the restaurant and commercial/retail spaces.

A third proposal was introduced by Red Deer Lodge Development Team. It includes construction of a nationally branded 80+ room upper-midscale extended-stay facility. The project’s estimated investment is anticipated to be $12-15 million dollars. If selected, development would begin in 2023, with an open date in the second half of 2024. The second phase which would make use of the Chamber of Commerce property would then begin in 2024.

A fourth proposal is from North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics, Inc. It would expand on the current marine terminal, enhance recent improvements, and expand the commercial opportunities presented by Escanaba’s existing Lake Michigan shoreline and marine industry. According to the proposal, “Acquiring and improving the Jail site property would allow North Shore Marine to expand this mission and

service larger and more vessels in our area creating a significant positive economic impact.”

You can read all four of the full proposal’s here.



