ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Learning to drive can be a major milestone for teenagers. For those looking to expand their vehicular education, teens can, “Train Like a Trooper.”

The program is happening on the U.P. State Fair Grounds in Escanaba from June 28-30. Sessions are from 8 a.m. to Noon or 1-5 p.m. Students are asked to show up 15 minutes before the start of class.

There are still spots available for this year’s course. The cost is $75 per student. To participate, you need to be between 16-19 years old and be a fully licensed GDL Level 2 driver.

The video in this article comes from Michigan State Police, highlighting the course requirements from the 2022 class.