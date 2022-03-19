ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – St. Joseph and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Escanaba is holding its annual Ethnic Food Fest Sunday, March 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. All funds raised will go to assist Ukrainian Refugee efforts in Poland.

Some of the dishes that will be served in small, tasty portions include quiche, Chicken Kiev, cheese-filled Nalysnyky (Ukrainian crepes), Irish stew, soda bread, buttery croissants, and for dessert, homemade raspberry rose macarons and vanilla macarons.

In the past, proceeds from the event have benefitted their music organ fund but this year, the funds will go to Caritas, Ukraine, to support the care of the innocent and vulnerable refugees of the current war.

“We have been very financially blessed,” said Fr. Tim Ferguson, pastor of St. Joseph and St. Patrick Parish. “People have been so good to us. I don’t want to say our coffers are full, but we’re doing very well and the music program is doing very well. It’s very well supported. One of our very active parishioners was approached by a student she works with who wanted to know if there was something that she could do to help raise money for the Ukraine. Since God has been so generous with us, it’s time for us to share that generosity with others and certainly the horrific images that have come to us of the war. The devastation that it has caused there, certainly cries out for our help.”

The Ethnic Food Fest will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children six to 12 years old. Children under six years old eat for free. St. Joseph and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church is located at 709 1st Avenue South, Escanaba. For more information, or to make a donation to the Ukrainian Refugee efforts, contact the church at (906) 789-6244.