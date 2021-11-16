St. Nick is headed to the U.P. a little early this year

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away but in Delta County, the sleigh bells are already ringing!

Shanna Jefferies, a close friend of Santa Claus, is bringing some holiday magic to Delta County. On December 6th, you can get an early visit from the man in red himself along with a special Christmas treat. All of the money raised will be put back into keeping the magic alive in Delta County.

“It is $10 dollars for the first child and then $8 for each additional child. That money is all going towards our local angel trees in this area to try and clear out all of the gifts or as many as we can.”

Jefferies says the idea for ‘A visit from St. Nick’ came from here love for Christmas time. Through this, she hopes to share that magic and love with others.

“The idea for this just came about with everything just being so sad and the way things are going so I just felt like everyone needed their spirits lifted,” Jefferies said. “So I wanted to help others be cheerful and happy when they saw Santa but I also wanted to see those that are a little less privileged get a little more happiness for the holidays.”

St. Nick will be coming to Delta County on December 6th.

To add your house to his list you can click here or message Shanna Jefferies directly on Facebook.